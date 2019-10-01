Former Gamecock Pharoh Cooper rejoins NFL roster

SHARE COPY LINK

Former South Carolina football great Pharoh Cooper again has an NFL home.

And it’s a familiar one.

The Arizona Cardinals announced Tuesday they’d signed the wide receiver two weeks after he was cut by the Cincinnati Bengals. Cooper was claimed by the Cardinals off waivers last December, going through the offseason there before getting cut at the end of preseason.

Cooper had six punt returns in two games last season. He started his career as a fourth-round draft pick by the LA Rams and made the Pro Bowl in 2017 as a returner.

He has 25 career catches for 190 yards.

In Columbia, the Havelock, North Carolina product was twice a first-team All-SEC player, posting 1,136 and 973 receiving yards. The versatile receiver/returner/sometimes Wildcat QB is ninth on the program’s all-time receiving list.