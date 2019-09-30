The GoGamecocks Podcast: ‘Extremely’ big win over Kentucky sends USC into open week

Muschamp admits it: It hasn’t been a great fall for him South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp discusses his new glasses and his outlook on the season so far. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp discusses his new glasses and his outlook on the season so far.

South Carolina football sent its fans into the first open week of the season happy, coming away with a 24-7 win against Kentucky this past Saturday to snap a streak of five consecutive losses to the Wildcats. Now at 2-3 on the season, the Gamecocks and coach Will Muschamp continue to have an outside but realistic chance at a bowl game.

In the latest episode of The GoGamecocks Podcast, The State sports writers Greg Hadley and Ben Breiner discuss Saturday’s win, focusing on the success of USC’s running backs, the defense’s ability to stop Kentucky’s run game and the secondary’s play against UK’s quarterback. They also take stock of what has been a wild season to date, name the biggest surprises for Carolina and consider what the team must do better over its next seven games. Finally, Ben and Greg break down the men’s and women’s basketball teams for USC as they start practice ahead of November’s opening games.

The GoGamecocks Podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Google Play Music, Spotify, Stitcher, TuneIn, iHeartRadio, Pandora, RadioPublic, Luminary, Pocket Casts, Podchaser, Castbox, Castro and Overcast. New episodes are released Monday and Wednesday every game week during football season.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW