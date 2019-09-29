Jadeveon Clowney picked off the No. 1 pick in the draft, then he took it to the house

‘The Hit’ by Jadeveon Clowney sounded like two cars colliding From 2013: South Carolina's Jadeveon Clowney and Lorenzo Ward react to "The Hit" Clowney made against Michigan in the Outback Bowl. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK From 2013: South Carolina's Jadeveon Clowney and Lorenzo Ward react to "The Hit" Clowney made against Michigan in the Outback Bowl.

Former South Carolina Gamecocks football star Jadeveon Clowney got a new employer this offseason when he was traded to the Seattle Seahawks.

He seems to be pretty comfortable in the NFC West.

Early in the first quarter on Sunday, Clowney reached up one big mitt and picked off No. 1 overall draft pick and former Heisman winner Kyler Murray. He took that back for a touchdown to put his team up 10-0 on the Arizona Cardinals.

Pick six for @GamecockFB great Jadeveon Clowney - the first of his Seattle Seahawks career (via @FOXSports) pic.twitter.com/Gw39KRQkM0 — Mike Uva (@Mike_Uva) September 29, 2019

It was the first interception and third defensive touchdown of his career.

Through three games this season, Clowney had five tackles, a sack and two pass breakups.

A former top overall pick himself, Clowney was a three-time Pro Bowler and one-time All-Pro his final three years with the Houston Texas. He was traded for a two players and a third-round draft pick.

Clowney came to Columbia as one of the most decorated recruits in the history of the sport and delivered three All-SEC and two All-American seasons.