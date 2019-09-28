Gamecocks starter to miss the next 3-4 weeks; Muschamp updates injuries

Pregame scene: USC QBs greet injured teammates before UK game South Carolina quarterbacks interact with injured teammates Jake Bentley and Dakereon Joyner before the 2019 game against Kentucky. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina quarterbacks interact with injured teammates Jake Bentley and Dakereon Joyner before the 2019 game against Kentucky.

South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp marveled his starting right tackle’s situation wasn’t worse.

Dylan Wonnum missed Saturday’s game against Kentucky. He’s going to miss the next 3-4 weeks after. He got high-lowed and hurt his ankle against Missouri.

“How it’s not broken, I don’t know,” Muschamp said.

Freshman Jaylen Nichols filled in and held his own.

Muschamp said he didn’t have any update on an ankle injury that Rico Dowdle suffered late in the game, or a potentially bad shoulder injury for Caleb Kinlaw.

Dowdle later said he rolled up his ankle after someone fell on it. He said he felt fine.