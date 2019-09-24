Where thing stand with the Gamecocks and top in-state 2021 recruit

The Gamecocks take the field for the game against Furman at Williams-Brice stadium in Columbia, SC, Saturday. 10/18/14. tdominick@thestate.com

Sumter 2021 defensive end Justus Boone has emerged from the recruiting shadows as a junior as potentially the state’s most recruited player in the junior class. It’s still early, but Monday he picked up an offer from Florida. That one is added to a list that already includes South Carolina, West Virginia, Virginia Tech and Virginia. Others will follow. Clemson is a possibility. He visited the Tigers Saturday for their game with Charlotte and spent time with the defensive line coaches Todd Bates and Lemanski Hall.

“Everything was good. I enjoyed the facility and the the coaches that I saw. Everything went smooth,” Boone said. “They said they are most definitely interested in me and they love my tape. How they broke it down to me was they are still in the midst of completing the 2020 recruiting class and they are still looking at me, but they aren’t all the way thru to my class yet recruiting-wise and once they finish with them they’ll most definitely be talking to me soon.”

USC has been recruiting Boone hard for several months now after seeing him in camp. Defensive ends coach Mike Peterson is heading up the effort with assistance from head coach Will Muschamp. Boone was in Columbia earlier this month for the Alabama game and liked a lot of what he saw.

“The atmosphere, the energy of everybody,” Boone said. “How the coaches and everybody was on the same level intensity-wise, and everybody was just ready to play, go out there and give it all they’ve got.”

This weekend Boone plans to hit up Appalachian State for the Coastal Carolina game, and the following weekend he plans to visit Florida for the first time. The offer Monday from the Gators was big to him.

“Everything is a blessing,” he said. “They’re big-time. It came out of the blue, but everything is a blessing. They like my pass rushing skills and me being violent and stuff like that on tape. From watching my tape, they were real impressed with me.”

Boone said he’s also hearing a lot from NC State. He does not have any early favorites.

Notes:

▪ The Gamecocks made the top ten with 2021 linebacker Greg Penn of Baltimore and Dematha Catholic. He was in for the Alabama game. The others on his short list are Alabama, Florida, Kentucky, LSU. Maryland, North Carolina, Ohio State, Penn State and Texas A&M.

▪ Chapin 2021 offensive lineman Thornton Gentry and 2022 offensive lineman Chase Sweigart visited NC State over the weekend.