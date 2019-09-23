The GoGamecocks Podcast: What went wrong against Missouri, and can USC bounce back?

What Will Muschamp said after South Carolina’s loss to Kentucky South Carolina Gamecocks football coach Will Muschamp recaps his team's 24-10 loss to the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field in Lexington. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina Gamecocks football coach Will Muschamp recaps his team's 24-10 loss to the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field in Lexington.

In its first true road game of the season, South Carolina football lost Saturday to Missouri, 34-14. That defeat drops the Gamecocks to 1-3 on the season and puts USC’s bowl hopes in serious jeopardy with five ranked opponents still to come on the schedule.

In the newest episode of The GoGamecocks Podcast, sportswriters Ben Breiner and Greg Hadley discuss what went wrong in Columbia, Missouri, including an anemic offensive attack and a defense that broke down at the worst possible times, as well as two bizarre plays that wound up making a huge difference in the game. Finally, they look ahead to Carolina’s matchup with Kentucky this Saturday and discuss how important that game is for the trajectory of coach Will Muschamp’s program.

