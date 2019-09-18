College Sports
Iowa State fan’s ‘GameDay’ sign asked for beer money but he gave it to kid’s hospital
ESPN’s “College GameDay” visited Ames, Iowa, on Saturday, and for Cyclones fans, it was a day to forget.
Rain fell for a good portion of Saturday, and the Cyclones made a bunch of mistakes in an 18-17 loss to archrival Iowa.
But, as it turns out, some good did come from ESPN’s visit.
The tale begins with Cyclones fan Carson King holding a sign asking for beer money and included his Venmo handle.
Once King reached $1,600, he decided to use the money on something more important: the University of Iowa’s Stead Family Children’s Hospital.
That’s when King’s story went viral.
After seeing King’s gesture, Busch beer and Venmo both agreed to double the amount King raised:
“I was completely overwhelmed, I didn’t think anything like this would have a chance to happen,” King told the Washington Post. “Especially when Busch commented. I was at a loss for words.”
As of Wednesday morning, the total donation was more than $29,000. King told the Post he planned to take out $15 for a case of beer, but that may be unnecessary.
The Des Moines Register reported that Busch Light has promised King a year’s worth of free beer.
