College Sports

Watch: Gamecock great Deebo Samuel scores his first NFL touchdown

Deebo Samuel previews rookie season with 49ers

Former South Carolina star was drafted in second round of the NFL draft By
Up Next
Former South Carolina star was drafted in second round of the NFL draft By

The milestones keep coming for former South Carolina football star Deebo Samuel.

A week after recording his first professional catch for the San Francisco 49ers, Samuel caught his first pro touchdown this Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals, a two-yard pass from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo where Samuel was wide open in the end zone.

Samuel, the 36th pick in the NFL draft this past April, has had a strong afternoon as the 49ers have gone up big against the Bengals — through two and a half quarters, he has four receptions for 87 yards to lead all receivers, including a catch of 37 yards. San Francisco, meanwhile, is up 31-10 on the road.

Samuel isn’t the only Gamecock great to find the end zone Sunday — former Carolina star Hayden Hurst, now a tight end for the Baltimore Ravens, caught a one-yard touchdown pass from Lamar Jackson for his second career score.

SOUTH CAROLINA ALUMS ON NFL ROSTERS

A.J. CannOLJacksonville Jaguars
Alshon JefferyWRPhiladelphia Eagles
Brandon ShellOTNew York Jets
Chris LammonsCBMiami Dolphins
D.J. SwearingerSArizona Cardinals
Damiere ByrdWRArizona Cardinals
Darian StewartSTampa Bay Buccaneers
Deebo SamuelWRSan Francisco 49ers
Dennis DaleyOLCarolina Panthers
Hayden HurstTEBaltimore Ravens
Jadeveon ClowneyLBSeattle Seahawks
Jared CookTENew Orleans Saints
Jerell AdamsTEHouston Texans
Johnathan JosephCBHouston Texans
Keisean NixonCBOakland Raiders
Melvin IngramLBLos Angeles Chargers
Mike DavisRBChicago Bears
Patrick DiMarcoFBBuffalo Bills
Pharoh CooperWRCincinnati Bengals
Rashad FentonDBKansas City Chiefs
Ryan SuccopKTennessee Titans (IR)
Stephon GilmoreCBNew England Patriots
Taylor StallworthDTNew Orleans Saints
Zack BaileyOLTampa Bay Buccaneers
Profile Image of Greg Hadley
Greg Hadley
Greg Hadley is the beat writer for South Carolina women’s basketball and baseball for GoGamecocks and The State. He also covers football and recruiting.
  Comments  