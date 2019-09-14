Photos: South Carolina vs. Alabama 2019

South Carolina running back Tavien Feaster (4) is wrapped up by Alabama linebacker Shane Lee (35) and linebacker Anfernee Jennings (33) during third-quarter action in Columbia, S.C. on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.
Travis Bell
Sideline Carolina
South Carolina's Will Muschamp asks for a timeout Saturday as the Gamecocks take on the Alabama Crimson Tide at Williams-Brice Stadium.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
South Carolina's Ryan Hilinski attempts to throw the ball as he is tackled by Alabama's Jordan Battle Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
South Carolina's Shi Smith dives into the end zone against Alabama's Shyheim Carter (5) and Jordan Battle (9) Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
South Carolina's OrTre Smith is brought down by Alabama's Patrick Surtain II (2) and Anfernee Jennings (33) Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadiumm.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
South Carolina wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) looks for running room against Alabama during first-quarter action in Columbia, S.C. on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.
Travis Bell
Sideline Carolina
Alabama's Anfernee Jennings, right, misses the ball against Carolina's Sadarius Hutcherson on Saturday as the Gamecocks take on the Crimson Tide at Williams-Brice Stadium.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
South Carolina quarterback Ryan Hilinski (3) unloads a pass against Alabama during third-quarter action in Columbia, S.C. on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.
Travis Bell
Sideline Carolina
South Carolina's Bryan Edwards (89) rushes while tackled by Alabama's Xavier McKinney during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Columbia, S.C.
Richard Shiro
AP
South Carolina's Shi Smith, center, catches a touchdown pass while defended by Alabama's Jordan Battle, left, and Shyheim Carter during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Columbia, S.C.
Richard Shiro
AP
South Carolina kicker Parker White runs in for a touchdown, which was called back due to a holding penalty during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Alabama Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Columbia, S.C.
Richard Shiro
AP
South Carolina quarterback Ryan Hilinski throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Alabama Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Columbia, S.C.
Richard Shiro
AP
Alabama's Slade Bolden stretches out after a reception and is tackled by South Carolina's John Dixon during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Columbia, S.C.
Richard Shiro
AP
South Carolina quarterback Ryan Hilinski throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Alabama Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Columbia, S.C.
Richard Shiro
AP
South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp has a word with an official during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Alabama Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Columbia, S.C.
Richard Shiro
AP
South Carolina's Parker White watches his kick against Alabama during first-quarter action in Columbia, S.C. on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.
Travis Bell
Sideline Carolina
Alabama's Brian Robinson Jr. catches the ball as Carolina's Aaron Sterling (15) and D.J. Wonnum (8) defend Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
South Carolina running back Rico Dowdle (5) can't believe he just came short of the endzone after diving towards it as Alabama linebacker Terrell Lewis (24) looks on during second-quarter action in Columbia, S.C. on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.
Travis Bell
Sideline Carolina
South Carolina running back Rico Dowdle (5) is pulled down by Alabama defensive back Jared Mayden (21) and defensive back Xavier McKinney (15) during third-quarter action in Columbia, S.C. on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.
Travis Bell
Sideline Carolina
Alabama running back Najee Harris (22) pushes South Carolina defensive back J.T. Ibe (29) aside as he lands in the endzone during first-quarter action in Columbia, S.C. on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.
Travis Bell
Sideline Carolina
South Carolina's Kyle Markway scores a touchdown Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium as the Gamecocks take on the Alabama Crimson Tide.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
The South Carolina student section pays tribute to the late brother of Gamecocks quarterback Ryan Hilinski during Saturdays game against Alabama. during third-quarter action in Columbia, S.C. on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.
Travis Bell
Sideline Carolina
South Carolina's Dakereon Joyner carries the ball ahead of Alabama's Jared Mayden in the fourth quarter Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
Alabama's Najee Harris, center, rushes past South Carolina's J.T. Ibe, left, and Ernest Jones for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Columbia, S.C.
Richard Shiro
AP
Alabama's Najee Harris rushes past South Carolina's Zacch Pickens for a first down during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Columbia, S.C.
Richard Shiro
AP
South Carolina's OrTre Smith grabs the ball Saturday as the Gamecocks take on the Alabama Crimson Tide at Williams-Brice Stadium.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
Carolina's Ryan Hilinski looks for an opening Saturday as the Gamecocks take on the Alabama Crimson Tide at Williams-Brice Stadium.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp calls a time out during second-quarter action against Alabama in Columbia, S.C. on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.
Travis Bell
Sideline Carolina
Alabama's Xavier McKinney intercepts the ball in the endzone as Trevon Diggs (7) tries to block Carolina's OrTre Smith Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
South Carolina quarterback Ryan Hilinski (3) fakes a handoff to running back Tavien Feaster (4) during first-quarter action against Alabama in Columbia, S.C. on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.
Travis Bell
Sideline Carolina
South Carolina wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) is taken down by Alabama defensive back Shyheim Carter (5) during second-quarter action in Columbia, S.C. on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.
Tim Huebel
Sideline Carolina
South Carolina wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) is stopped by Alabama's defense during first-quarter action in Columbia, S.C. on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.
Tim Huebel
Sideline Carolina