USC’s future A’ja Wilson statue has a home. Giant Gamecock sculpture delayed again

A’ja Wilson shares her surprise at USC statue announcement South Carolina women’s basketball star A’ja Wilson talks about her reaction when president Harris Pastides announced at her graduation that USC will build a statue in her honor, how her rookie year is going and what it means to get her degree. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina women’s basketball star A’ja Wilson talks about her reaction when president Harris Pastides announced at her graduation that USC will build a statue in her honor, how her rookie year is going and what it means to get her degree.

A’ja Wilson is coming back to South Carolina.

Well, at least it’s now known where the statue of the former Gamecocks’ basketball star will be in place. The $275,000 project, which was approved by the USC board of trustees Friday, is expected to be completed prior to the 2020-21 season. The statue will go between the fountain and the main entrance outside Colonial Life Arena, the school revealed Friday.

While one statue has a home, another one is still waiting to land.

The giant Gamecock statue, which was approved by USC’s board in 2016 and planned for outside of Williams-Brice Stadium, is expected to be completed and delivered in November. It’s now being made in San Diego. On-site assembly will take place after the 2019 season.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

USC athletics director Ray Tanner said in January he was optimistic about the statue being in place before USC opened the 2019 season against Charleston Southern. The original goal was to have it up before the 2017 season. The statue is a $995,000 project paid with gifts to the university.

It’s destined to be placed outside Williams-Brice Stadium, on the Spring Brooks Plaza near the George Rogers statue.

Tanner on California bill

This week, California’s state legislature became the first one in the United States to pass a controversial proposal allowing college athletes to profit from their fame by earning endorsement money.

Tanner on Friday, and after a pair of S.C. Democrats added to the movement, was asked by the board for his thoughts on the manner.

The California Fair Pay to Play Act is still pending. Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom has a month to decide whether to sign it, veto it or let it become law without his signature. The new law would take effect Jan. 1, 2023, giving the NCAA time to get on board with letting players profit from their names and likenesses.

“There’s a lot of things that will happen before then, I’m sure a lot of litigation,” Tanner said. “It’s a very difficult process. I think we’re in a really good place. We do cost of attendance now, we provide all kinds of services. I probably shouldn’t do my editorial, but I don’t see how it could ever work. We have 21 sports and for all intents and purposes, football pays the freight for the other 20. If we’re going in that direction, however it may be set up, it’s going to affect financially in a big way.”

Sellouts

Tanner told the board that Saturday’s football game against No. 2 Alabama is sold out. Upcoming home games against Kentucky (Sept. 28) and Clemson (Nov. 30) are expected to do the same.