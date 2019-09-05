Will Muschamp gives the latest on Jake Bentley, Gamecocks injuries, lineup change

What Gamecocks need to do for more success in the passing game South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp discusses play calling on offense. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp discusses play calling on offense.

South Carolina will find out Friday where things stand with quarterback Jake Bentley.

On his weekly call-in show, Muschamp said the fourth-year passer will get a second opinion on his foot injury. He could be out as little as 6 weeks or his senior season could be finished.

He has a Lisfranc fracture suffered on the final play of a 24-20 loss to North Carolina. That puts Ryan Hilinski in the starting spot for the Charleston Southern game.

In other injury news, Muschamp said he expected OrTre Smith, J.T. Ibe and A.J. Turner back after missing last week. Smith remains questionable.

Wide receiver Randrecous Davis is still out with an ankle injury but should be back next week.

▪ The offensive line will also have two new starters. Muschamp said Donell Stanley will replace Hank Manos as starting center. That will move Jordan Rhodes into Stanley’s guard spot, and Jovaughn Gwyn will replace Eric Douglas at the other guard spot.

The coach had said earlier Stanley would slide over, which meant Rhodes was set to fill in.

▪ Muschamp admitted the week since the loss to North Carolina has been “miserable,” and he understood the angst from Gamecocks fans at large.

His solution to the issues, “Some of our better players have got to play better.”

▪ Muschamp praised several freshmen who got their first action, including Zacch Pickens, Jammie Robinson and John Dixon, despite the fact Dixon got beat over the top on one touchdown pass.

▪ The goal this week for Muschamp is to get the team “back on track on the details of their job.”