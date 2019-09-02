Scouting South Carolina’s next opponent: Charleston Southern

What went wrong for Gamecocks in loss to UNC? Will Muschamp explains South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp speaks after the team's 2019 season opening loss to North Carolina. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp speaks after the team's 2019 season opening loss to North Carolina.

Charleston Southern (0-1) at South Carolina (0-1)

When: Noon Saturday

Where: Williams-Brice Stadium, Columbia

TV: SEC Network

Three storylines

1. Tucked between a shocking loss to North Carolina and a showdown with No. 2 Alabama is this game with Charleston Southern. The only opponent from the lower-tier Football Championship Subdivision on USC’s schedule is coming off a blowout loss to Furman. On paper, this should be an easy afternoon for Will Muschamp’s team. But after the lackluster showing in Charlotte, every tiny bit of struggle will scrutinized.

2. South Carolina’s last game against an FCS foe ended with a reserve quarterback behind center. The 49-9 win over Chattanooga in November 2018 featured Michael Scarnecchia and Dakereon Joyner after Jake Bentley. Should a similar storyline play out against Charleston Southern, it’ll mean Ryan Hilinski makes his long-anticipated debut. A good showing by Hilinski only ups the fan base’s hankering for a change after Bentley’s struggles in Week 1.

3. Charleston Southern first-year coach Autry Denson played for former Gamecock coach Lou Holtz at Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish’s all-time leading rusher inherited a program coming off a 5-6 season. The Buccaneers haven’t fared well in recent games against FBS competition, falling to Florida in 2018 (53-6), Mississippi State in 2017 (49-0), Florida State in 2016 (52-8) and Alabama in 2015 (56-6).

Three Charleston Southern players to watch

1. Quarterback Jack Chambers completed 18 of 25 passes for 192 yards, while running for 24 yards and a score in the 46-13 loss to Furman. He didn’t have any turnovers, but was sacked five times. The redshirt sophomore from Georgia has only made two career starts.

2. Defensive end Nate Salley was perhaps Charleston Southern’s biggest bright spot in the Furman loss. The senior captain recorded nine tackles, including three for loss and a sack.

3. Guard Stephen Haralambis attended the same Chapin High School of Gamecocks Hank Manos and Will Register. The senior has made 21 career starts.