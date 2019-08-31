Several South Carolina contributors not dressed for North Carolina game

South Carolina receiver OrTre Smith at practice Monday, Aug. 6. 8/6/18 dmclemore@thestate.com

South Carolina appears to be down some potential contributors for its 2019 opener.

JT Ibe, OrTre Smith, AJ Turner, Randrecous Davis and Jaylen Nichols aren’t dressed as the Gamecocks prepare for North Carolina.

Ibe is listed on USC’s depth chart as a starting safety. Smith is listed as a backup receiver behind Josh Vann. Turner is a No. 2 cornerback behind Israel Mukuamu. Davis is behind Shi Smith at receiver. Nichols, a freshman, is a reserve offensive lineman.

Kickoff is at 3:30 p.m.

