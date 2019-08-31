College Sports
Reports: Jadeveon Clowney set to be traded to the Seahawks
‘The Hit’ by Jadeveon Clowney sounded like two cars colliding
Up Next
For most of the week, it seemed former South Carolina football star Jadeveon Clowney would be headed to the Miami Dolphins from the Houston Texans.
Fox Sports reported Saturday morning, he’s likely headed to the Seattle Seahawks.
Jay Glazer reported the news first and ESPN’s Adam Schefter confirmed. The Houston Chronicle reported it was for a third-round pick and two players.
Comments