Reports: Jadeveon Clowney set to be traded to the Seahawks

‘The Hit’ by Jadeveon Clowney sounded like two cars colliding From 2013: South Carolina's Jadeveon Clowney and Lorenzo Ward react to "The Hit" Clowney made against Michigan in the Outback Bowl. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK From 2013: South Carolina's Jadeveon Clowney and Lorenzo Ward react to "The Hit" Clowney made against Michigan in the Outback Bowl.

For most of the week, it seemed former South Carolina football star Jadeveon Clowney would be headed to the Miami Dolphins from the Houston Texans.

Fox Sports reported Saturday morning, he’s likely headed to the Seattle Seahawks.

Jay Glazer reported the news first and ESPN’s Adam Schefter confirmed. The Houston Chronicle reported it was for a third-round pick and two players.

