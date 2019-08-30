Gameday Guide: South Carolina vs. North Carolina game details, TV info, depth chart

What Will Muschamp said about facing UNC in season opener South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp discusses the Gamecocks and their game against Mack Brown North Carolina in the 2019 season opener at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp discusses the Gamecocks and their game against Mack Brown North Carolina in the 2019 season opener at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

South Carolina is heading into the 2019 football season bubbling with potential. The Gamecocks face off against North Carolina, a team with a new staff and plenty of talent. What you need to know:

What time do the Gamecocks play?

Who: South Carolina (7-6 in 2018) vs. North Carolina (2-9 in 2018)

When: 3:30 pm Saturday

Where: Bank of America Stadium (75,253) in Charlotte

Series history: The Tar Heels lead the series 32-19-4. The Gamecocks have won six of the past seven and seven of the past nine going back to 1981.

TV: ESPN (Bob Wischusen, play-by-play; Dan Orlovsky, analysis; Allison Williams, sideline)

Radio: 107.5 FM (Todd Ellis, play-by-play; Tommy Suggs, analysis; Jamar Nesbit, sideline) ... See all the radio affiliates around the state here.

Satellite radio: Sirius 121/XM 383

Line: Gamecocks by 9 1/2

Weather: Sunny, with a high near 88. A 10 percent chance of rain through the game. Around 88 degrees at kickoff, 80 at the end of the game.

South Carolina is looking to get the season started on a good note. The Gamecocks have won four season openers in a row and 18 of the past 19, including the 2013 and 2015 openers against UNC.

The Gamecocks aren’t thinking too much about it, but a win would wash away some memories of how 2018 ended on the same field with a shutout loss to Virginia in the Belk Bowl.

The Tar Heels would get a big boost starting the second Mack Brown era with a win against a Power 5 team. They have new, well-respected coordinators and talent, but it might take some time for that team to be settled.

The teams, by the numbers (2018 numbers)





USC UNC Points/Game 30.1 27.4 Opp. Points/Game 27.2 34.5 Yds. Rushing/Game 153.3 193.0 Opp. Yds Rush/Game 199.5 218.8 Yds. Pass/Game 272.8 249.1 Opp. Yds. Pass/Game 229.0 228.8 Avg. Yds./Game 426.2 442.1 Opp. Total Yds/Game 428.5 447.6

South Carolina players to watch

1. South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley is coming into his final season with eyes on a level of success the program hasn’t had in his time. He might also set some records, coming in at 7,385 yards and 54 touchdowns, putting him within striking distance of the program records for both.

2. Running back Tavien Feaster will have his first game in garnet and black, trying to fight for the top dog position in the running back room. He ran for 1,330 yards in three years at Clemson and could be poised to get that elusive lead role.

3. Senior defensive end D.J. Wonnum had to fight back from a pair of injuries that limited him to only a few games in 2018, derailing his ascent. He could be a big factor after being limited to two sacks in what amounted to fewer than five games.

North Carolina players to watch

1. True freshman quarterback Sam Howell will start for the Heels. Howell is a 6-foot-1, 225-pound pro-style QB who was a four-star prospect coming out of Sun Valley High School in Monroe, North Carolina. The former Florida State pledge flipped to UNC in December.

2. Phil Longo, formerly in charge of Ole Miss’ offense, is now the offensive coordinator for Brown. His Rebel offense in 2018 averaged nearly 34 points per game. He inherits a UNC unit that has strength in running backs with Michael Carter and Antonio Williams. The duo combined for 1,101 yards on 175 carries and seventh touchdowns last season.

3. UNC’s defense was among the country’s worst last season, allowing over 34 points and 447 yards a game. There’s a bright spot with defensive tackle Jason Strowbridge. The senior is coming off a season of 5.5 sacks, 7.5 tackles for loss and an honorable mention for All-ACC.

South Carolina depth chart

Offense QB: Jake Bentley (Ryan Hilinski, Dakereon Joyner) RB: Rico Dowdle -- OR -- Tavien Feaster -- OR -- Mon Denson WR: Josh Vann (OrTre Smith) WR: Bryan Edwards (Chavis Dawkins) WR: Shi Smith (Randrecous Davis) TE: Kyle Markway (KeShawn Toney) TE: Chandler Farrell LT: Sadarius Hutcherson (Jakai Moore) LG: Donell Stanley (Jordan Rhodes) C: Hank Manos (Vincent Murphy) RG: Eric Douglas -- OR -- Jovaughn Gwyn RT: Dylan Wonnum (Eric Douglas) Defense DE: Aaron Sterling (Kingsley Enagbare) DT: Javon Kinlaw (Zacch Pickens -- OR -- Rick Sandidge) DT: Kobe Smith -- OR -- Keir Thomas Buck: DJ Wonnum (Daniel Fennell) SLB: Sherrod Greene -- OR -- Jahmar Brown MLB: Ernest Jones (Rosendo Louis Jr.) WLB: T.J. Brunson (Damani Staley) CB: Jaycee Horn (John Dixon) S: JT Ibe (Jammie Robinson) S: Jamyest Williams (RJ Roderick) CB: Isreal Mukuamu (AJ Turner) N: Jammie Robinson (RJ Roderick) Special Teams PK: Parker White (Will Tommie) KO: Will Tommie (Joseph Charlton) P: Joseph Charlton (Michael Almond) DS:Matt Oliveira (Matthew Bailey) H: Joseph Charlton PR: Bryan Edwards (Shi Smith) KR: AJ Turner, Shi SmithAndrew Ramspacher contributed to this report