South Carolina-North Carolina prediction: Can you have a must-win opener?

It feels very odd to call this a must-win game for South Carolina.

It’s the opener. It’s not a home game. It’s against a non-conference Power 5 team with some moments of success in recent seasons.

But to get to the bare minimum of where this team is expected to be, USC needs this win against North Carolina. Outside of next weekend’s Charleston Southern game, there are as few as eight and as many as 10 games that project to be harder than the opener.

If South Carolina doesn’t win Saturday, it’s an uphill battle to get to a bowl unless UNC turns out to be much better than expected — or unless the schedule opens up in a big way.

What helps the Gamecocks is how North Carolina was a mess last year and is still very much in the beginning of things with a new coaching staff. The Tar Heels have a true freshman QB. They’ve won all of five games the past two seasons.

That’s not the easiest thing to turn around quickly and, at worst, South Carolina should be competent to start the season.

It’s fair to say North Carolina has talent, especially when it comes to offensive playmakers. But the Heels also gave up an average of 6 yards a play last season.

Their offensive line is also on the shaky side and has to deal with a Gamecocks front that should be somewhat fearsome this season, especially in the middle.

The way things look now, South Carolina should be better, probably a good bit better. Life doesn’t always work out that way, but expect a comfortable victory.

The pick: South Carolina 35, North Carolina 20

