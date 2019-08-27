Where things stand with South Carolina’s injuries heading into Week 1 against UNC

Will Muschamp and Mack Brown go back a long time. Where things stand Mack Brown and Will Muschamp talk about friendship Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Mack Brown and Will Muschamp talk about friendship

South Carolina’s football team heads into a Week 1 showdown with North Carolina in relatively good health. But one big name is missing.

Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp said defensive tackle Keir Thomas will be sidelined two weeks with an infected ankle. He has been battling the issue all camp.

USC will open its season against UNC in Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium on Saturday. Kickoff is 3:30 p.m.

Muschamp mentioned no other injuries.

Starting safety J.T. Ibe didn’t practice Tuesday, but Muschamp expected him to be full go.