When South Carolina will break out ‘Black Magic’ throwback jerseys for the first time

University of South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley noodles out an air-guitar riff while stretching to the AC/DC tune, "Back in Black". The Gamecocks announced recently a tribute to the 1984 football team and a black jersey for the season.

South Carolina debuted its ‘Black Magic’ throwback jersey to much fanfare earlier this month.

Now we know when we’ll see them on the field.

Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp said on his coaches TV show the team will wear them for the first time during the home opener against Charleston Southern. That’s a noon game Sept. 7 in Williams-Brice.

Muschamp said the home uniform combination from that year were garnet helmet, black jersey and white pants at home, but didn’t specify if that would be the full look.

The black uniforms have garnet and white stripes on the sleeves and collar and “Gamecocks” written across the chest.

At the time of the annoucement, Muschamp told Jamie Bradford of 98.9 FM in Charleston that the throwbacks will be South Carolina’s standard black uniform moving forward.

“Those are my favorite uniforms since I’ve been here. We opened our first season at Vanderbilt and luckily they wore white jerseys and we could wear the black jersey, the garnet helmet and the white pants,” Muschamp said. “And going back to the 1984 season, Under Armour wanted to some form of throwback, and they approached me about it last year, and immediately I said, ‘Just take the 1984 uniform and just do it.’ That sounds good to me. That’s my favorite one.

“That’ll be our black jersey moving forward. We’re the only Power 5 school in the country with the nickname of the Gamecocks, so that’s very fitting for us.”

Joe Morrison coached the Black Magic 1984 team that went 10-2, starting 9-0 and rising to No. 2 in the polls.

South Carolina opens the season Saturday at 3:30 in Charlotte against UNC.