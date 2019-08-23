Former Gamecock, Super Bowl champ returns as sideline radio reporter for USC games

Will Muschamp talks 2019 schedule and the Gamecocks’ never-changing goals South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp speaks Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at SEC Media Days, in Hoover, Alabama. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp speaks Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at SEC Media Days, in Hoover, Alabama.

Former South Carolina football standout Jamar Nesbit is returning to Williams-Brice Stadium in a new capacity this fall.

Nesbit will serve as sideline reporter for the Gamecocks’ official radio broadcast, according to a press release from Liz McMillan, the executive director of Gamecock Sports Properties.

Nesbit replaces another former Gamecock and NFL veteran on the sideline in Langston Moore, who took the job in 2012.

After playing high school football locally at Summerville, Nesbit won four letters at USC as an offensive lineman while earning three All-SEC honors. He was inducted into the University of South Carolina Athletics Hall of Fame in 2017.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

As an undrafted rookie free agent, Nesbit signed with the Carolina Panthers and went on to play 11 seasons in the NFL at offensive guard for the Panthers (1999-2002), Jacksonville Jaguars (2003) and New Orleans Saints (2004-09). He earned a Super Bowl ring as a member of the Saints’ 2009 championship squad.

In addition to Nesbit, the Gamecocks’ pre- and post-game shows are getting new faces in Rock Hill radio host Chris Miller and University of South Carolina journalism professor and former Panthers broadcast producer Greg Brannon, as previously reported. Brannon will serve as a “network host” throughout the six-hour broadcasts, while Miller will assist in the pre- and post-game shows.

Todd Ellis will continue to call the play-by-play, and Tommy Suggs will continue to provide color commentary during games. The former Gamecock quarterbacks are entering their 28th and 47th years with the network, respectively.