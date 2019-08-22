Muschamp updates Gamecocks injuries, says Joyner willing to help at other positions

South Carolina football’s Dakereon Joyner dmclemore@thestate.com

Will Muschamp’s South Carolina team is heading into its first game week of the 2019 football season in pretty good health.

With training camp over, the Gamecocks’ head man only mentioned three injured players on his first weekly radio show of the season. It started with safety J.T. Ibe, who has been sidlined for much of camp.

“With J.T. we’re still working through the pec injury,” Muschamp said. “He won’t practice this weekend, but I expect to get him back next week. It’s an injury he had at Rice. We’re working through that. Really, pas that, Randrecous Davis had a little bit of an ankle. I think he’s going to fine. Keir Thomas is still working through some things with his ankle. Other than that we’re good to go.”

He did not mention Evan Hinson, though earlier in the day, he has said his surgery for an irregular heartbeat went well and Hinson should be back early in the season. He also did not mention D.J. Wonnum or Brad Johnson, who both were held out of a scrimmage Saturday.

▪ Muschamp, who spoke publicly three times on Thursday, clarified something he said earlier about No. 3 quarterback Dakereon Joyner. He directly said Joyner has agreed to try to help the team in some non-quarterback roles this season, though he will still primarily be a passer.

“There’s nothing final with this,” Muschamp said.

There was some worry he’d take issue with that proposition and perhaps explore transfer options, but in social media posts, Joyner sounded upbeat about his situation.

▪ The coach also announced true freshman linebacker Jahmar Brown will play this season, dispelling any question if he’d redshirt. He was mentioned as a strongside linebacker.

▪ Muschamp also ran through his offensive line, detailing where things are right now. He did not delve into who was leading the battle at right guard, where top utility lineman Eric Douglas is battling Jovaughn Gwyn.

LT -Sadarius Hutcherson (Jakai Moore)

LG - Donell Stanley (Jordan Rhodes)

C - Hank Manos (Donell Stanley, Vincent Murphy)

RG - Eric Douglas OR Jovaughn Gwyn

RT - Dylan Wonnum (Douglas)

▪ Muschamp described punter Joseph Charlton as ‘killing it’ in camp

▪ Shi Smith will be the second starter at kick returner with A.J. Turner. Bryan Edwards remains the top punt returner, backed up by Smith, and Josh Vann could be an option as well.