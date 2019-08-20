College Sports Where South Carolina football’s recruiting budget ranks in the SEC

‘Come be the first, not the next,’ Muschamp tells recruits What Will Muschamp tells the recruits on why they should come play football for South Carolina. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK What Will Muschamp tells the recruits on why they should come play football for South Carolina.

Since 2013, South Carolina has nearly tripled its football recruiting budget, according to data from USA Today.

But many of its top competitors have also increased their spending.

The numbers compiled by USA Today have the Gamecocks ranked ninth among 13 non-Vanderbilt SEC teams in recruiting spending and 23rd among the 52 Power 5 teams on the list. USC’s total was $861,747, a 185.1 percent increase.

That gain ranks third in the SEC behind Georgia (351.7 percent) and Texas A&M 326.3 and seventh nationally behind Clemson, which was at more than $1.7 million in recruiting spending.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Georgia’s Greg McGarity said long-distance travel accounted for much of Georgia’s gain.

USC coach Will Muschamp has long made a point of trying to recruit withing a five-hour radius, stretching past that to recruit South Florida, Nashville and sometimes Virginia. The Gamecocks also went out to California to go after several prospects, including freshman QB Ryan Hilinski.

The Gamecocks’ full classes under Muschamp have ranked 21st, 18th and 17th in the 247 Sports composite rankings.