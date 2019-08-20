College Sports

South Carolina officially releases 2019-20 non-conference schedule, sets Clemson date

Frank Martin breaks down what he likes about newcomers, returnees

South Carolina men's basketball coach Frank Martin breaks down what he likes about his 2019-20 Gamecocks. By
South Carolina won’t play a true road game until Dec. 4, it visits its arch-rival on Dec. 15 and is the guest of the defending national champions on Dec. 22.

The above all became official Tuesday morning when the Gamecocks officially released their 2019-20 non-conference schedule.

“Once again we are excited about the non-conference schedule that we have put together,” USC coach Frank Martin said in a press release . “Our team will be challenged by postseason tournament teams in games on the road, on neutral courts and at home. There is a buzz in town about our team and we can’t wait to see our great fans at Colonial Life Arena supporting these young men. The schedule will once again prepare us for how good we have to be to challenge for our ultimate goal, an SEC championship.”

Nov. 6, North Alabama

Nov. 10, Wyoming

Nov. 15, Cleveland State

Nov. 19, Boston University (Cancun Challenge, Columbia, S.C.)

Nov. 22, Gardner-Webb (Cancun Challenge, Columbia, S.C.)

Nov. 26, Wichita State (Cancun Challenge, Cancun, Mexico)

Nov. 27, West Virginia/Northern Iowa (Cancun Challenge, Cancun, Mexico)

Dec. 1, George Washington

Dec. 4, at UMass

Dec. 8, Houston

Dec. 15, at Clemson

Dec. 22, at Virginia

Dec. 30, Stetson

