Neck injury ends USC senior tight end’s football career

Kiel Pollard tglantz@thestate.com

Kiel Pollard was projected as a starter for South Carolina football at tight end in 2019.

On Friday, he announced on Instagram his football career is over because of a broken neck.

“Last week I did something that every football player knows not to do, I ducked my head while blocking,” Pollard wrote. “As I waited on the exam table I thought everything was straight. To my surprise, after the MRI was completed and what felt like the longest 2 hours of my life, I was informed that I would be out for 4-6 weeks with a broken neck. I was perfectly fine with that.

“This week that changed when I found out that last Tuesday would be my last time playing football. Not that I’m not able, but that it’s not safe for me to do so.”