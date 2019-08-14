Speedy in-state outfielder commits to South Carolina baseball

Mark Kingston: ‘A lot of impact players coming in’ for USC South Carolina baseball coach Mark Kingston discusses the incoming Gamecocks class of freshmen and JUCO players. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina baseball coach Mark Kingston discusses the incoming Gamecocks class of freshmen and JUCO players.

South Carolina baseball added another in-state commitment for the Class of 2021.

Hartsville High junior outfielder Dariyan Pendergrass committed to the Gamecocks on Tuesday evening. He is the eighth commit for Class of 2021 and fourth from the Palmetto State. The others are Summerville’s Cole Messina, Hanahan’s Aidan Hunter and Belton Honea Path’s Talmadge Lecroy.

“So proud of the kid. Loves the game, plays it wide open and always with a smile. Great thing is I have him for two more years in our program,” Hartsville coach Tony Gainey said. “With his speed, not many balls fall in the outfield.”

Pendergrass shined at last weekend’s Diamond Prospect Palmetto Games at Founders Park. He won the Jeff Young Heavy Hitter award given to the top hitter in the event.

At the 2018 Palmetto Games, Pendergrass was the Most Outstanding Player. Diamond Prospects ranks him as the No. 3 outfielder in the state for Class of 2021.

Pendergrass hit .457 last season with 45 stolen bases, was Region 6-4A Player of the Year and an all-state selection. He played this summer with Post 1 American Legion team.

Pendergrass is a three-sport athlete at Hartsville. He is a starting receiver for the Red Foxes’ football team and also plays basketball.