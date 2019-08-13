Former Gamecock Hassani Gravett lands with NBA team

What’s changed for Hassani Gravett this season? USC guard explains South Carolina Gamecocks guard Hassani Gravett has saved the best basketball of his career for his senior season. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina Gamecocks guard Hassani Gravett has saved the best basketball of his career for his senior season.

Another former South Carolina player has found an NBA home.

Hassani Gravett signed with the Orlando Magic, the team announced on Wednesday. Terms of Gravett’s deal weren’t announced but published reports have him signing an Exhibit 10 contract with the team.

An Exhibit 10 contract is a one-year deal worth the minimum salary that guarantees Gravett receives a camp invite. Gravett can either have his Exhibit 10 converted into a two-way contract, or will be waived.

Even if Gravett is waived, he will likely end up playing for Lakeland, Orlando’s G-League affiliate.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

PRESS RELEASE: Orlando Magic sign free agent Hassani Gravett#MagicAboveAll pic.twitter.com/t1vR1Diwn1 — Orlando Magic PR (@Magic_PR) August 13, 2019

Gravett joins former teammates Sindarius Thornwell (Cavaliers), PJ Dozier (Nuggets) and Chris Silva (Heat) on NBA rosters. Duane Notice played with the Toronto Raptors Summer League team but hasn’t signed a contract yet.

Gravett averaged 11.4 points and 3.8 rebounds last year for South Carolina and was the SEC’s Sixth Man of The Year. He led the Gamecocks with 65 3-pointers and shot 39.9 percent from behind the arc.

Gravett worked out for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Charlotte Hornets and also competed at the Pro Basketball Combine on May 21-22 in Thousand Oaks, California. Competing in front of NBA and G League personnel, Gravett scored 13 points and grabbed seven rebounds in one game. He also posted a 42.5-inch vertical leap, the third-best of the PBC’s 24 participants.

“I’ve just been out here, putting in work, man, try to open eyes,” Gravett said in June. “I know I might not have the hype that a lot of people have, but I have a chip on my shoulder. I’m out here trying to show them the abilities that I have.”