South Carolina tight end sidelined up to 2 months with health issue

South Carolina tight end Evan Hinson is only in his first August camp after dropping basketball to focus on his football development.

He’ll see another delay in that football development.

Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp said Hinson was having trouble breathing early in camp. Tests revealed an irregular heartbeat, which will require ablation surgery that will sideline him for 6-8 weeks.

He is expected to be back after that. Defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth had a similar procedure at one point in his career.

Other injuries Muschamp announced:

▪ Safety JT Ibe strained his pectoral. He should miss a week.

▪ TE Kiel Pollard is working through a shoulder stinger.

▪ RB Tavien Feaster non-contact with infected tooth, which has been removed. He’ll be back Wednesday.

▪ Center Donell Stanley didn’t scrimmage with a back spasm.

▪ Kingsley Enagbare will be back Wednesday and Keir Thomas will be back next week.





