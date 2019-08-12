Looking to binge-watch the Gamecocks in person? USC unveils subscription ticket plan

Epic 360 view of the Gamecocks ’2001’ See an up-close view of the Gamecocks running into Williams-Brice Stadium to "2001" in this 360 video. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK See an up-close view of the Gamecocks running into Williams-Brice Stadium to "2001" in this 360 video.

In a first for SEC athletics, South Carolina unveiled a plan allowing fans to attend unlimited home games across all sports for a flat fee of $25 per month on Monday.

The service, named the Gamecock GO Pass, is “similar to popular online streaming services” like Netflix, Spotify, Amazon Prime and other subscription-based services that have surged in popularity over the past few years, the athletics department said in a press release.

Sports teams have increasingly utilized the subscription model in ticket sales, with Major League Baseball leading the way. In college athletics, Oregon State first began offering a subscription plan for young alumni in 2016, and Mississippi State followed with a plan for fans who live within 60 miles of campus.

South Carolina’s plan is open to all fans but does come with some trade-offs and restrictions — those who purchase the plan must commit for a 12-month period and will not be given tickets in the event of a sell-out. In addition, seats will be assigned just prior to the game and will change each game. The service is limited to mobile phones only.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

However, the pass will also allow fans to link their accounts with a “Sit With Friends” feature to ensure they are seated together at selected games.

“Guest tickets provides the opportunity to purchase at face value extra tickets to a game with those seats located with the Gamecock GO Pass seats. Should fans want to improve their assigned seat location, upgrades are available for purchase on game day,” the athletics department added in a press release.

“We are always looking at ways to make it more convenient and affordable for Gamecock fans to attend our home events,” athletics director Ray Tanner said in a statement. “The Gamecock GO Pass is the most cost-effective, user-friendly way for any fan to support our student-athletes at most, if not all, of our sports’ home games.”

The Gamecock GO Pass is available at ItsGreatToBeAGamecock.com/GO.