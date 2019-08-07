USC releases 2020 football schedule. The final stretch is brutal

Will Muschamp lays out team concerns as 2019 preseason practice begins South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp breaks down his concerns about the Gamecocks ahead of the 2019 season. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp breaks down his concerns about the Gamecocks ahead of the 2019 season.

South Carolina football released its 2020 schedule on Wednesday, and while the Gamecocks have by consensus the nation’s toughest schedule this upcoming season, next year will be extremely difficult as well for Will Muschamp’s team, as four nationally prominent programs dot the second half of the slate.

Home matchups with Georgia, Texas A&M, as well as road games at LSU and Clemson, will all likely be tall orders for USC, which will enter 2020 with a new quarterback to replace senior Jake Bentley.

Early on, the Gamecocks will get three consecutive home games, including a pair of nonconference contests against Coastal Carolina and East Carolina. In Week 3, USC kicks off a stretch of eight consecutive conference games by hosting Missouri.

Road games at Kentucky and Florida follow, with a home matchup against rival Tennessee as the final contest before a bye week.

After that, the road becomes challenging, with another game at Williams-Brice Stadium against Texas A&M, a program considered on the rise under coach Jimbo Fisher.

Then, after a Halloween road game at Vanderbilt, the Gamecocks will host Georgia and visit LSU, both SEC powers. An FCS game against Wofford follows, and the regular season will end at Clemson.

South Carolina 2020 Football Schedule

Sept. 5 — vs. Coastal Carolina

Sept. 12 — vs. East Carolina

Sept. 19 — vs. Missouri*

Sept. 26 — at Kentucky*

Oct. 3 — at Florida*

Oct. 10 — vs. Tennessee*

Oct. 17 — Bye Week

Oct. 24 — vs. Texas A&M*

Oct. 31 — at Vanderbilt*

Nov. 7 — vs. Georgia*

Nov. 14 — at LSU*

Nov. 21 — vs. Wofford

Nov. 28 — at Clemson

This story is breaking and will be updated