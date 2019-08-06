College Sports
Where CBS ranks the Gamecocks among all 130 FBS football teams
Prognosticators have already pegged South Carolina football as being in line for a challenging year, with one of the toughest schedules in the land.
And CBS doesn’t seem too bullish on their outlook before the season.
In a preseason 1-130 ranking, Will Muschamp’s Gamecocks came in at No. 45 in the country. That puts South Carolina ninth among SEC teams, one spot ahead of Kentucky, 13 behind Mississippi State and 22 behind Missouri.
The ranking has Clemson, Alabama, Oklahoma, Georgia and Ohio State in its top five.
The South Carolina schedule includes Nos. 1 (Clemson), 2 (Alabama), 4 (UGA), 8 (Florida), 14 (Texas A&M), 28 (Missouri) and 46 (Kentucky).
The Gamecocks are in the early portion of August camp, having just added former Clemson tailback Tavien Feaster to the roster.
USC opens the 2019 season in Charlotte against UNC. Kickoff is at 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 31.
SOUTH CAROLINA 2019 SCHEDULE
Aug. 31 — North Carolina (2-9 last season)* 3:30 p.m., ESPN
Sept. 7 — Charleston Southern (5-6) noon, SEC Network
Sept. 14 — Alabama (14-1) 3:30 pm, CBS
Sept. 21 — at Missouri (8-5)
Sept. 28 — Kentucky (10-3)
Oct. 12 — at Georgia (11-3)
Oct. 19 — Florida (10-3)
Oct. 26 — at Tennessee (5-7)
Nov. 2 — Vanderbilt (6-7)
Nov. 9 — Appalachian State (11-2)
Nov. 16 — at Texas A&M (9-4)
Nov. 30 — Clemson (15-0)
*in Charlotte
