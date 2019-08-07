Former Gamecock Stephen Davis Jr. is back on a Division I roster

First look: South Carolina running back Stephen Davis Jr. Stephen Davis Jr. came to the Gamecocks from Dutch Fork High in Columbia and after one season at Auburn. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Stephen Davis Jr. came to the Gamecocks from Dutch Fork High in Columbia and after one season at Auburn.

Stephen Davis Jr. is giving football another shot.

The former Dutch Fork High standout and South Carolina Gamecock is on the roster for North Carolina A&T, the school confirmed Tuesday, but he hasn’t practiced yet. Davis is listed as a linebacker on the roster for North Carolina A&T, an FCS school in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Davis’ father, Stephen Davis Sr., hinted as his son’s possible return to football back in April before he was inducted into the South Carolina Football Hall of Fame. The elder Davis was a Pro Bowl running back and played in the NFL for the Washington Redskins, Carolina Panthers and Los Angeles Rams.

“I think once he gets on to a school that he can really enjoy and really feel appreciated, I think he’ll be OK,” Davis Sr. said.

On the Aggies’ roster, Davis is wearing No. 48, his father’s old number. The Aggies have won back-to-back MEAC championships and are 34-5 over the past three seasons.

The Aggies are the third stop for Davis, who was a three-star prospect and ranked No. 7 in the state for the Class of 2016 coming out of high school. He signed with Auburn in the summer of 2016 but left the Tigers in February of 2017 and enrolled at USC that summer as a walk-on.

Davis Jr. left the Gamecocks that August before rejoining the team for spring practice. He played defense that spring before leaving USC again in the summer of 2018.

The 6-foot-3, 212-pounder played on the defensive side of the ball for most of his career at Dutch Fork but was moved to running back early in his senior season. Davis rushed for 204 yards and had seven total touchdowns against Dorman a week before suffering a season-ending injury.

Davis is one of three former Gamecocks on the roster. Antoine Wilder, who played 20 games at USC, also is on the team and led the Aggies with 67 tackles last season. Korey Banks, a wide receiver-turned-defensive back, joined the team this offseason and is back at receiver.