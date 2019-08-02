Photos: South Carolina kicks off practice for 2019 season

South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley (19) claps with teammates during the first practice of the season Thursday, Aug. 2, 2019 in Columbia, SC. South Carolina will begin their season on Aug. 31 in Charlotte against UNC.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State
South Carolina tight end Nick Muse walks across the field after a drill during the first practice of the season Thursday, Aug. 2, 2019 in Columbia, SC. South Carolina will begin their season on Aug. 31 in Charlotte against UNC.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State
South Carolina defensive back Jaycee Horn (1) prepares for a drill during the first practice of the season Thursday, Aug. 2, 2019 in Columbia, SC. South Carolina will begin their season on Aug. 31 in Charlotte against UNC.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State
South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp watches over a drill during the first practice of the season Thursday, Aug. 2, 2019 in Columbia, SC. South Carolina will begin their season on Aug. 31 in Charlotte against UNC.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State
South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp communicates with Sherrod Greene during the first practice of the season Thursday, Aug. 2, 2019 in Columbia, SC. South Carolina will begin their season on Aug. 31 in Charlotte against UNC.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State
South Carolina quarterback Ryan Hilinski communicates with a teammate during the first practice of the season Thursday, Aug. 2, 2019 in Columbia, SC. South Carolina will begin their season on Aug. 31 in Charlotte against UNC.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State
South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley (19) walks across the field during the first practice of the season Thursday, Aug. 2, 2019 in Columbia, SC. South Carolina will begin their season on Aug. 31 in Charlotte against UNC.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State
South Carolina quarterback Dakereon Joyner watches a teammate during the first practice of the season Thursday, Aug. 2, 2019 in Columbia, SC. South Carolina will begin their season on Aug. 31 in Charlotte against UNC.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State
South Carolina defensive lineman Zacch Pickens watches teammates participating in a drill a during the first practice of the season Thursday, Aug. 2, 2019 in Columbia, SC. South Carolina will begin their season on Aug. 31 in Charlotte against UNC.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State
South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp shouts at a player during the first practice of the season Thursday, Aug. 2, 2019 in Columbia, SC. South Carolina will begin their season on Aug. 31 in Charlotte against UNC.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State
Strength and conditioning coach Jeff Dillman encourages players during warmups at the first practice of the season Thursday, Aug. 2, 2019 in Columbia, SC. South Carolina will begin their season on Aug. 31 in Charlotte against UNC.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State
South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley watches a teammate during the first practice of the season Thursday, Aug. 2, 2019 in Columbia, SC. South Carolina will begin their season on Aug. 31 in Charlotte against UNC.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State
South Carolina football's Eric Wolford
Dwayne McLemore
dmclemore@thestate.com
South Carolina football's Rico Dowdle (5)
Dwayne McLemore
dmclemore@thestate.com
South Carolina football's Christian Kinsley
Dwayne McLemore
dmclemore@thestate.com
South Carolina football's Jovaughn Gwyn (54)
Dwayne McLemore
dmclemore@thestate.com
South Carolina football's Dakereon Joyner
Dwayne McLemore
dmclemore@thestate.com
South Carolina football's Sadarius Hutcherson
Dwayne McLemore
dmclemore@thestate.com
South Carolina football's Summie Carlay
Dwayne McLemore
dmclemore@thestate.com
South Carolina football's Zacch Pickens
Dwayne McLemore
dmclemore@thestate.com
South Carolina football's Evan Hinson
Dwayne McLemore
dmclemore@thestate.com
South Carolina football's RJ Roderick
Dwayne McLemore
dmclemore@thestate.com
South Carolina football's Will Muschamp
Dwayne McLemore
dmclemore@thestate.com
South Carolina football's Travaris Robinson
Dwayne McLemore
dmclemore@thestate.com
South Carolina football's Jovaughn Gwyn (54)
Dwayne McLemore
dmclemore@thestate.com
South Carolina football's Cam Smith
Dwayne McLemore
dmclemore@thestate.com
South Carolina football's Cam Smith
Dwayne McLemore
dmclemore@thestate.com
South Carolina football's Eric Wolford
Dwayne McLemore
dmclemore@thestate.com
South Carolina football's Rosendo Louis
Dwayne McLemore
dmclemore@thestate.com
South Carolina football's Connor Jordan (14) and Corbett Glick (11)
Dwayne McLemore
dmclemore@thestate.com
South Carolina football's Jeff Dillman
Dwayne McLemore
dmclemore@thestate.com
South Carolina football's Kyle Krantz
Dwayne McLemore
dmclemore@thestate.com
South Carolina football defensive lineman Zacch Pickens works with line coach John Scott.
Dwayne McLemore
dmclemore@thestate.com
South Carolina football's Jake Bentley
Dwayne McLemore
dmclemore@thestate.com
South Carolina football's Mon Denson
Dwayne McLemore
dmclemore@thestate.com
South Carolina football's Tanner Muse
Dwayne McLemore
dmclemore@thestate.com
South Carolina football's Lavonte Valentine
Dwayne McLemore
dmclemore@thestate.com
South Carolina football's Gavin Bennett
Dwayne McLemore
dmclemore@thestate.com
South Carolina football's Kiel Pollard
Dwayne McLemore
dmclemore@thestate.com
South Carolina football's Bobby Bentley is coaching the tight ends
Dwayne McLemore
dmclemore@thestate.com
South Carolina football's Bobby Bentley is coaching the tight ends
Dwayne McLemore
dmclemore@thestate.com
South Carolina football's Mark Fox
Dwayne McLemore
dmclemore@thestate.com
South Carolina football's Wyatt Campbell
Dwayne McLemore
dmclemore@thestate.com
South Carolina football's Vincent Murphy
Dwayne McLemore
dmclemore@thestate.com
South Carolina football's John Scott
Dwayne McLemore
dmclemore@thestate.com
South Carolina football's Noah Vincent
Dwayne McLemore
dmclemore@thestate.com
South Carolina football's Ernest Jones
Dwayne McLemore
dmclemore@thestate.com
South Carolina football's Eric Douglas
Dwayne McLemore
dmclemore@thestate.com
South Carolina football's Brad Johnson
Dwayne McLemore
dmclemore@thestate.com
South Carolina football's Jamel Cook (31) and Israel Mukuamu (24)
Dwayne McLemore
dmclemore@thestate.com
South Carolina football's Kyle Markway
Dwayne McLemore
dmclemore@thestate.com
South Carolina football's Ryan Hilinski
Dwayne McLemore
dmclemore@thestate.com
South Carolina football's Mon Denson
Dwayne McLemore
dmclemore@thestate.com
South Carolina football's Thomas Brown
Dwayne McLemore
dmclemore@thestate.com
South Carolina football's Lavonte Valentine
Dwayne McLemore
dmclemore@thestate.com
South Carolina football's Deshaun Fenwick
Dwayne McLemore
dmclemore@thestate.com
South Carolina football's Kevin Harris
Dwayne McLemore
dmclemore@thestate.com
South Carolina football's Derek Boykins
Dwayne McLemore
dmclemore@thestate.com
South Carolina football's Jammie Robinson
Dwayne McLemore
dmclemore@thestate.com
South Carolina football's Bobby Bentley is coaching the tight ends
Dwayne McLemore
dmclemore@thestate.com
South Carolina football's Travaris Robinson
Dwayne McLemore
dmclemore@thestate.com
South Carolina football's Shilo Sanders
Dwayne McLemore
dmclemore@thestate.com