Wide receiver overcomes final academic hurdles, qualifies to join Gamecocks roster

South Carolina Gamecocks football added Screven County High School wide receiver Tyquan Johnson in the 2018 recruiting class.

Wide receiver Tyquan Johnson had to wait a long time to become a South Carolina Gamecock.

The former football recruit committed in 2017, but academics pushed him to prep school, delayed his enrollment this spring and into summer.

But Wednesday, Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp had good news on that front during SEC Media Days.

“Tyquan Johnson has qualified and will report August 1,” Muschamp said. “We feel really good about where Jaquez Sorrels is.”

In his one season in prep school, Johnson had 12 catches, 157 yards and two touchdowns for a 9-0 team at Fork Union, working in a loaded receiving group.

“He’s a hard-working, diligent kid,” Fork Union coach John Shuman said. “Performed admirably for our postgraduate team.”

In high school, Johnson was a deep threat for a series of successful option teams in Georgia. As a high school senior, he caught 32 passes for 661 yards and 10 scores. Nearly two in five of his 94 career high school catches went for touchdowns. He was the No. 641 player in his class by the 247Sports composite rankings and the No. 100 receiver.

“He’s a guy we’re really excited about two years ago,” Muschamp said. “We him in camp. He earned his scholarship when he came in. He’s a big guy that runs extemely well on the top end. He can stick his foot in the ground. He caught the ball well. So we’ll see where he is.”