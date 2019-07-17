College Sports
SC Pro-Am releases roster, schedule. AJ Lawson, PJ Dozier highlight field
Frank Martin breaks down what he likes about newcomers, returnees
The eighth annual South Carolina Pro-Am basketball tournament begins Sunday at Heathwood High School.
Which current Gamecocks are participating? Which former Gamecocks are coming back?
Find rosters and schedule notes below:
Jets
Coach: Jamie Watson
Notable players: Devan Downey, Alanzo Frink, Keyshawn Bryant
Hood Construction
Coach: Bryan Brown
Notable players: Wildens Leveque, Trae Hannibal
Chick-fil-A Two Notch Road
Coach: JoJo English
Notable players: Maik Kotsar, PJ Dozier, Jermaine Couisnard
Leevy’s
Coach: Aaron Lucas
Notable players: AJ Lawson, Trey Anderson, Marcus Stroman, Torrey Craig
Honda of Columbia
Coach: Terrence Gibson
Notable players: Jalek Felton, TJ Moss, Jalyn McCreary, Tevin Mack
Bernie’s Chicken
Coach: Robert Wells
Notable players: Seventh Woods, Jair Bolden
Schedule
SUNDAY - JULY 21
2:30 PM JETS VS. CHICK-FIL-A TWO NOTCH RD
3:45 PM HONDA OF COLUMBIA VS. HOOD CONSTRUCTION
5 PM LEEVY’S VS. BERNIE’S CHICKEN
TUESDAY - JULY 23
6 PM CHICK-FIL-A TWO NOTCH RD VS. HONDA OF COLUMBIA
7:15 PM BERNIE’S CHICKEN VS. HOOD CONSTRUCTION
8:30 PM LEEVY’S VS. JETS
THURSDAY - JULY 25
6 PM JETS VS. HONDA OF COLUMBIA
7:15 PM LEEVY’S VS. CHICK-FIL-A TWO NOTCH RD
8:30 PM BERNIES CHICKEN VS. HOOD CONSTRUCTION
SUNDAY - JULY 28
2 PM Championship
Comments