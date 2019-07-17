College Sports

SC Pro-Am releases roster, schedule. AJ Lawson, PJ Dozier highlight field

South Carolina men's basketball coach Frank Martin breaks down what he likes about his 2019-20 Gamecocks. By
The eighth annual South Carolina Pro-Am basketball tournament begins Sunday at Heathwood High School.

Which current Gamecocks are participating? Which former Gamecocks are coming back?

Find rosters and schedule notes below:

Jets

Coach: Jamie Watson

Notable players: Devan Downey, Alanzo Frink, Keyshawn Bryant

Hood Construction

Coach: Bryan Brown

Notable players: Wildens Leveque, Trae Hannibal

Chick-fil-A Two Notch Road

Coach: JoJo English

Notable players: Maik Kotsar, PJ Dozier, Jermaine Couisnard

Leevy’s

Coach: Aaron Lucas

Notable players: AJ Lawson, Trey Anderson, Marcus Stroman, Torrey Craig

Honda of Columbia

Coach: Terrence Gibson

Notable players: Jalek Felton, TJ Moss, Jalyn McCreary, Tevin Mack

Bernie’s Chicken

Coach: Robert Wells

Notable players: Seventh Woods, Jair Bolden

Schedule

SUNDAY - JULY 21

2:30 PM JETS VS. CHICK-FIL-A TWO NOTCH RD

3:45 PM HONDA OF COLUMBIA VS. HOOD CONSTRUCTION

5 PM LEEVY’S VS. BERNIE’S CHICKEN

TUESDAY - JULY 23

6 PM CHICK-FIL-A TWO NOTCH RD VS. HONDA OF COLUMBIA

7:15 PM BERNIE’S CHICKEN VS. HOOD CONSTRUCTION

8:30 PM LEEVY’S VS. JETS

THURSDAY - JULY 25

6 PM JETS VS. HONDA OF COLUMBIA

7:15 PM LEEVY’S VS. CHICK-FIL-A TWO NOTCH RD

8:30 PM BERNIES CHICKEN VS. HOOD CONSTRUCTION

SUNDAY - JULY 28

2 PM Championship

