South Carolina football’s biggest weight gainers, losers since the spring
The South Carolina Gamecocks football team released its official 2019 roster this week just ahead of SEC Media Days.
That means we can see who gained or added the most weight coming off spring practice.
Gamecocks biggest gainers:
DL Devontae Davis up 16, 284 to 300
DE Tyreek Johnson up 15 pounds, 255 to 270
LB Damani Staley up 15 pounds, 220 to 235
RB Caleb Kinlaw up 12, 190 to 202
DL Joseph Anderson up 10, 270 to 280
WR Darius Rush up 10, 185 to 195
K Will Tommie up 10, 160 to 170
Buck Rodricus Fitten up 10, 235 to 245
TE Evan Hinson up 10, 235 to 245
LB Eldridge Thompson up 10, 215 to 225
DL Jabari Ellis up 8, 272 to 280
DT Javon Kinlaw up 8, 302 to 310
OL Sadarius Hutcherson up 8, 312 to 320
DL Zacch Pickens up 7, 293 to 300
K Alexander Woznick up 7, 158 to 165
TE Kyle Markway up 7, 243 to 250
Biggest weight losers:
Buck Daniel Fennell down 20, 245 to 225
OL Jordon Carty down 13, 323 to 310
RB Kevin Harris down 10, 235 to 225
DL Cameron Johnson down 8, 310 to 302
TE Traevon Kenion down 7, 242 to 235
WR Josh Vann down 7, 192 to 185
RB Lavonte Valentine down 5, 195 to 190
P Christian Kinsley down 5, 250 to 245,
LB Noah Vincent down 5, 220 to 215
DE Kingsley Enagbare down 5, 265 to 260
LB T.J. Brunson down 5, 235 to 230
