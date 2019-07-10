Bentley headlines USC’s SEC Media Days lineup. Here’s the full schedule

3 key questions for USC players at SEC Media Days The State's Josh Kendall shares three questions South Carolina football's Deebo Samuel, Jake Bentley and Hayden Hurst will be asked this week at the 2017 SEC Media Days. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The State's Josh Kendall shares three questions South Carolina football's Deebo Samuel, Jake Bentley and Hayden Hurst will be asked this week at the 2017 SEC Media Days.

South Carolina football’s SEC Media Days contingent will have at least one familiar face next week.

Quarterback Jake Bentley leads the group with linebacker T.J. Brunson and wide receiver Bryan Edwards when the Gamecocks head to Hoover, Alabama next Wednesday the league announced this Wednesday morning. Bentley is going for the third time to cap his long starting career in Columbia.

Two years ago, USC also sent a receiver in Deebo Samuel and a defensive player in DJ Wonnum.

Bentley is currently the No. 4 passer in program history with 7,385 yards and third with 54 touchdowns. He sits 2,568 yards and seven touchdowns from the school’s all-time marks. He’s coming off a season in which he was fourth in the SEC in yards and touchdowns and fifth in rating.

Edwards is sixth on the program’s all-time receiving list with 2,229 yards and fifth in catches with 163. He projects to be the top target in the passing game, and sits 813 yards and sits 44 catches from the program records.

Brunson is entering his third year starting at middle linebacker. He had 106 tackles and four sacks last season, and 88 tackles the year before playing beside Skai Moore.

The full list of attendees:

Alabama





Jerry Jeudy, WR, Jr.





Dylan Moses, LB, Jr.

Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Jr.











Arkansas





McTelvin Agim, DL, Sr.





De’Jon Harris, LB, Sr.

Devwah Whaley, RB, Sr.











Auburn





Derrick Brown, DT, Sr.

Marlon Davidson, DE, Sr.

Prince Tega Wanogho, OL, Sr.















Florida

Feleipe Franks, QB, Jr.





Lamical Perine, RB, Sr.

Jabari Zuniga, DL, Sr.











Georgia

Jake Fromm, QB, Jr.

J.R. Reed, DB, Sr.

Andrew Thomas, OL, Jr.















Kentucky

Lynn Bowden Jr., ATH, Jr.

Kash Daniel, LB, Sr.





Logan Stenberg, OL, Sr.











LSU

Joe Burrow, QB, Sr





Grant Delpit, DB, Jr.

Lloyd Cushenberry, C, Jr.











Ole Miss





Matt Corral, QB, Fr.

Alex Givens, OL, Sr.

MoMo Sanogo, LB, Jr.











Mississippi State





Farrod Green, TE, Sr.

Erroll Thompson, LB, Jr.



Darryl Williams, C, Sr.











Missouri

Kelly Bryant, QB, Sr.





Cale Garrett, LB, Sr.

DeMarkus Acy, CB, Sr.



















South Carolina

Jake Bentley, QB, Sr.

T.J. Brunson, LB, Sr.

Bryan Edwards, WR, Sr.

Tennessee

Daniel Bituli, LB, Sr.





Jarrett Guarantano, QB, Jr.

Darrell Taylor, LB, Sr.















Texas A&M

Kellen Mond, QB, Jr.





Justin Madubuike, DL, Jr.

Braden Mann, P, Sr.











Vanderbilt

Kalija Lipscomb, WR, Sr.





Jared Pinkney, TE, Sr.

Ke’Shawn Vaughn, RB, Sr.

SEC Media Days schedule

Monday, July 15

Dan Mullen, Florida



Ed Orgeron, LSU



Barry Odom, Missouri

Tuesday, July 16

Kirby Smart, Georgia



Matt Luke, Mississippi



Jeremy Pruitt, Tennessee



Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M

Wednesday, July 17

Nick Saban, Alabama



Chad Morris, Arkansas



Joe Moorhead, Mississippi State



Will Muschamp, South Carolina

Thursday, July 18

Gus Malzahn, Auburn



Mark Stoops, Kentucky



Derek Mason, Vanderbilt