Former Gamecock PJ Dozier gets shot with another NBA team

PJ Dozier will be playing with a different NBA team for the summer league season.

The former South Carolina standout is on the roster with the Philadelphia 76ers summer league squad. Philadelphia opens up its summer league schedule in Las Vegas on Friday against Milwaukee at 3:30 p.m. The game will be televised on ESPN2.

The 6-foot-6 guard was a two-way player for the Boston Celtics last season, spending time with the Maine Red Claws, the Celtics’ G-League team and on the NBA roster. But the Celtics didn’t make him a qualifying offer last week which made him an unrestricted free agent and he signed with Philadelphia.

Dozier started 46 games for Maine last season and averaged 21.1 points, 6.7 assists and 6.6 rebounds. He was third team all-G-League selection.

Dozier appeared in six games for Boston and scored a career-high 12 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and had six assists against the Washington Wizards on April 6.

“It’s all about being a great teammate,” Dozier told The State in February. “That’s what the coaches and GMs look for. All these guys are professional basketball players and all of them have potential to be great and all of them have different abilities and niches, I should say, that teams look for.

“But every team can use a great teammate and that’s first and foremost. So that’s what I try to hang my hat on no matter where I am.”

In 2017-18, Dozier was a two-way player with the Oklahoma City Thunder and also was with Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers after being undrafted coming out of South Carolina in 2017.

Dozier is one of four former Gamecocks on NBA Summer League teams. Chris Silva is with the Miami PHeat, Duane Notice with the Toronto Raptors and Bryan Bowen with the Indiana Pacers.

Philadelphia 76ers summer league schedule

July 5 Milwaukee, 3:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

July 6 Boston, 5:30 p.m. (ESPN)

July 8 Oklahoma City, 3 p.m. (ESPNU)

July 10 Detroit, 3 p.m. (NBATV)