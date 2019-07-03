Mark Kingston, Gamecocks add late JUCO commit with near .500 batting average

Mark Kingston: ‘A lot of impact players coming in’ for USC South Carolina baseball coach Mark Kingston discusses the incoming Gamecocks class of freshmen and JUCO players. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina baseball coach Mark Kingston discusses the incoming Gamecocks class of freshmen and JUCO players.

One JUCO commit out, one in for South Carolina baseball.

The Gamecocks picked up the pledge of Anthony Amicangelo on Wednesday, replacing the departed James Nix, who committed to USC in late May, was drafted by the Houston Astros in the 35th round and chose to sign a professional contract last week.

After reopening my recruitment I am excited to announce I will be continuing my academic and baseball careers at the University of South Carolina. Thank you to my teammates and coaches at Johnson County and my family for being patient and supportive of me through this process. pic.twitter.com/b0nqoy20CM — Anthony Amicangelo (@_amicangelo) July 3, 2019

Amicangelo spent time at two junior colleges after graduating from Bremerton, Washington — Johnson County Community College and Shoreline Community College.

This past year at Johnson County CC, the 5-foot-10, 205-pounder hit .492 in 55 games with six home runs and 68 RBIs. He scored 62 runs, stole nine bases and slugged .768 while earning first-team All-American honors.

Amicangelo played just eight games at Shoreline before a torn labrum ended his season. Coming out of high school, he was ranked by Perfect Game as the 500th-best prospect in the country and eighth best in the state of Washington. He was previously committed to Washington State before a coaching change led him to reopen his search.

In addition to Nix leaving and Amicangelo committing, the Gamecocks and coach Mark Kingston had some additional reported roster movement in the past week — 2019 high school signee pitcher Jonathan Machamer is headed to junior college instead, according to John Whittle of The Big Spur, joining freshman outfielder Joel Brewer in leaving the program.