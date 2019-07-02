Four-star offensive lineman decommits from South Carolina’s 2020 class

Will Muschamp talks Williams-Brice upgrades, recruiting South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp discusses football in Rock Hill and Gamecocks recruiting. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp discusses football in Rock Hill and Gamecocks recruiting.

Miami offensive lineman Issiah Walker had been one of the longest committed members of South Carolina’s 2020 recruiting class, but he kept looking around, visiting the likes of Florida and Miami.

On Tuesday night, he decommitted.

The four-star tackle tweeted he is reopening his recruitment. He is currently at The Opening Finals in Dallas, Texas.

Walked is rated as the No. 148 player in the country by 247 Sports, a top-20 player at his position and in the state of Florida. He had been the No. 3-rated player in South Carolina’s class.

When he picked USC, he had offers from Kentucky and South Florida. He as added offers from Auburn, Florida, FSU, LSU, Miami, Ohio State, Penn State and UCF since then.

Walked had been noted as a player who took a lot of visits to other schools while committed to USC, taking looks at Miami, Florida, Florida State and UCF. He came to Columbia in late May and late June, saying after the second trip he was shutting down visits.

Soon after, he reversed course and told 247 he planned to take some official visits during the season.

Walked is the second offensive lineman to leave the class, along with Javion Cohen, who has since landed with Auburn.

That leaves the Gamecocks with four offensive linemen among their 14 high school commits. They are also bringing in a pair of incoming transfers. That leaves the team with nine more potential spots in 2019, eight if they end up with Clemson graduate transfer Tavien Feaster.

SOUTH CAROLINA CLASS OF 2020 COMMITS

▪ Luke Doty, QB (Myrtle Beach HS, SC)

▪ MarShawn Lloyd, RB (DeMatha Catholic HS, MD)

▪ Da’Qon Stewart, ATH, (North Mecklenburg HS, NC)

▪ Jazston Turnetine, OL (Hutchinson Community College, KS)

▪ Tyshawn Wannamaker OL (Calhoun County HS, SC)

▪ Trai Jones, OL (Abbeville HS, SC)





▪ Vershon Lee, OL (Woodbridge, VA)

▪ Mike Wyman, WR, (Greensboro Dudley HS, NC)

▪ Mohamed Kaba, LB (Clinton HS, NC)

▪ Alex Huntley, DL (Hammond HS, SC)

▪ Makius Scott, DL (Gainesville HS, GA)

▪ O’Donnell Fortune, DB (Sumter HS, SC)

▪ Dominick Hill, DB (Jones HS, FL)

▪ Joey Hunter, DB (Sandy Springs HS, GA)