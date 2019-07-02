College Sports Longtime NFL scout, Senior Bowl director ‘impressed’ by Jake Bentley at Manning Academy

Jake Bentley talks about his final spring practices, updates his progress South Carolina football senior quarterback Jake Bentley talks about his final spring practices and what he's been working to improve upon for the Gamecocks and coach Will Muschamp in his final go-around at USC. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina football senior quarterback Jake Bentley talks about his final spring practices and what he's been working to improve upon for the Gamecocks and coach Will Muschamp in his final go-around at USC.

Longtime NFL scout Jim Nagy was part of organizations that won four Super Bowls and playing in two more across 18 years.

After this weekend, he’s impressed with South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley.

The rising Gamecock senior was at the Manning Passing Academy. He ended up winning the “Air it Out” accuracy competition. He also got the attention of Nagy.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Walked away from Manning Passing Academy last Friday night impressed with @GamecockFB QB Jake Bentley—and that was before he won “Air It Out” competition. Ball was coming out quicker and cleaner than past years. Could mean a big year for @Edwards_Bryan4. #thedraftstartsinMobile pic.twitter.com/IFAO38Vs8t — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) July 1, 2019

Bentley has struggled with consistency at times in his career. Overthrows and interceptions were a problem in the first half of 2018, but he balanced out in the second half to round out one of the most productive seasons in program history.

He is coming into his fourth season in the program, having started the past 2 1/2 years. He’s thrown for 7,385 yards, 54 touchdowns and 30 interceptions. He’s within striking distance of the program record for yards and should easily get the touchdown record assuming good health.