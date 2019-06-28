Gamecocks, Clemson offer rising local hoops standout

Blythewood’s Julian Phillips Lou Bezjak/The State

After a strong performance in last weekend’s South Carolina scholastic basketball showcase recruiting is starting to pick up for Blythewood’s Julian Phillips.

The rising sophomore picked up offers from South Carolina and Clemson on Friday after picking up an offer South Carolina State earlier this week. Before this week, Phillips’ previous offer was from Iowa State. Pitt and Oklahoma State also are showing interest in Phillips, who has a chance to be the top player in the state for the Class of 2022.

Phillips put on a show in the win over Gray Collegiate last Friday with Gamecocks coach Frank Martin and Brad Brownell on hand to watch.

Both coaches had reached out to Phillips during the school year. He and his Blythewood teammates attended South Carolina team camp a few weeks ago.

“They said they liked my play and my style and that fact they are going to be watching me,” Phillips said. “The (USC) campus was nice, it was state of the art. I liked it.”

The 6-foot-7 Phillips is versatile and play point guard shooting guard or small forward. As a freshman for Blythewood last season, he averaged 11.2 points and 7.2 rebounds playing alongside all-state performer and Iowa State signee Tre Jackson.

But with Jackson gone, Phillips is expected to help with scoring load and help out with ball-handling ability. The 175-pounder also has put on 25 pounds since his freshman season. He is playing this summer with the in-state Upward Stars AAU program.

“I’m like two or three guard who can post up or play the perimeter and get to the basket,” Phillips said.