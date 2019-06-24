College Sports South Carolina running back commit moves into top 100 in composite national rankings

‘Come be the first, not the next,’ Muschamp tells recruits What Will Muschamp tells the recruits on why they should come play football for South Carolina. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK What Will Muschamp tells the recruits on why they should come play football for South Carolina.

Late on Sunday night, South Carolina running back commit Lovasea Carroll, hinted he had big news coming.

He’d spent part of the weekend paling with Gamecocks targets such as Colten Gauthier, and hinted something about IMG academy to The Big Spur. And he also made a nice jump in the rankings, giving USC a top-100 player as the start of the 2021 class.

Carroll moved up to No. 82 in the 247 composite rankings on Saturday. He saw his Rivals rank jump up to 92nd nationally.

The four-star is currently South Carolina’s only commit in that class.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Last season, he ran for 1,466 yards, scored 23 total touchdowns and posted 55 tackles on defense.

The Gamecocks already have four-star MarShawn Lloyd in the fold for the 2020 class and are looking to add another blue chip back in Tank Bigsby. Even if they just get Carroll and his ranking holds, he and Lloyd would be USC’s highest-rated running back recruits since Mike Davis in 2012.