College Sports

South Carolina among finalists for 2020 big man from Florida

As AAU season begins, USC target PJ Hall provides recruiting update

PJ Hall, a top basketball prospect in the 2020 class, updates his recruitment on April 13, 2019. By
Up Next
PJ Hall, a top basketball prospect in the 2020 class, updates his recruitment on April 13, 2019. By

On a week when a few of its highest targets were competing at NBAPA Top 100 Camp, South Carolina learned its made the cut for another option in the 2020 recruiting class.

Jamille Reynolds, a three-star big man from St. Petersburg, Florida, tweeted Friday his “final five” schools. The list includes Arkansas, Central Florida, Florida, Arkansas and the Gamecocks.

Reynolds is a listed 6-9, 230-pounder who averaged 12.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game last season for Lakewood High School.

The Gamecocks have yet to land their first 2020 commitment, but it’s early and they’ve zeroed in on several players. Carolina has offered Earl Timberlake (No. 31 in 247Sports composite rankings), Cliff Omoruyi (51), PJ Hall (64) and Terrance Williams (86), a quartet all performing this week in Charlottesville, Virginia, at the Top 100 Camp.

Related stories from Hilton Head Island Packet
Andrew Ramspacher

Andrew Ramspacher has been covering college athletics since 2010, serving as The State’s USC men’s basketball beat writer since October 2017. His work has been recognized by the Associated Press Sports Editors, Virginia Press Association and West Virginia Press Association. At a program-listed 5-foot-10, he’s always been destined to write about the game. Not play it.

  Comments  