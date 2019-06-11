College Sports Muschamp: Two Gamecocks football signees still have ‘work to do’ before enrolling

The South Carolina football team has all but three members of its 2019 freshman class enrolled and on campus.

But the team and coaches will have to wait a while for at least two of them.

Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp told the SportsTalk radio network that incoming freshmen Tyquan Johnson and Jaquaze Sorrells’ enrollment plans are unclear and will likely stretch to the start of or into training camp before getting resolved.

“Tyquan Johnson and Jaquaze Sorrells will both be guys that it will probably be August before we’ll know,” Muschamp said. “And we knew that going in. Those guys had some work to do. It certainly is very doable, and we’ll know more as the summer moves forward.”

Muschamp didn’t elaborate, but getting academics in order usually what holds up players enrolling that long.

Johnson has had a few issues on that front already. He signed with the 2018 class, but just before camp, news broke he hadn’t qualified. The tall, deep-threat wide receiver went to prep school and was supposed to arrive in January, but again was delayed.

Sorrells transferred high schools late in his career and there had been some reports of needing to shore up his academics. He is a four-star recruit, the No. 157 player in his class, and picked USC the morning of the February signing day.

The other freshman still not enrolled is Mullins receiver Xavier Legette, whose high school graduation was after the most recent South Carolina term began.