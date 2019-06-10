South Carolina freshman racks up national honors after standout rookie season

Mark Kingston: ‘A lot of impact players coming in’ for USC South Carolina baseball coach Mark Kingston discusses the incoming Gamecocks class of freshmen and JUCO players. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina baseball coach Mark Kingston discusses the incoming Gamecocks class of freshmen and JUCO players.

For the most part, South Carolina baseball had a season to forget in 2019.

No one’s forgetting about freshman pitcher Brett Kerry though.

Kerry picked up his second Freshman All-American honor this Monday, as the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association named him to its first team as a relief pitcher. He was previously honored by Collegiate Baseball newspaper.

Kerry, who was also named to the SEC All-Freshman team, finished his rookie campaign with a 4-1 record, 2.42 ERA and seven saves. Opposing hitters batted .200 against him while striking out 65 times in 58 1/3 innings. His start in the regular season’s final game against Mississippi State was crucial to the Gamecocks’ clinching an SEC tournament berth.

Twice this season, Kerry was named SEC Freshman of the Week. In March, he was honored after coming in against rival Clemson and throwing 3 1/3 shutout innings.

In May, he earned the award after picking up a pair of saves to help USC clinch its first conference win of the season against Kentucky. Across four innings, he struck out six and allowed just one hit.

South Carolina baseball finished 2019 with a 28-28 record, its worst mark in nearly 25 years. The Gamecocks had five current players and nine signees selected in the MLB Draft last week, while five players have entered the transfer portal.