Gamecocks add graduate transfer special teamer, three-year starter for Big Ten program

South Carolina football had no long-snappers on the team when the pre-spring roster came out in February.

The Gamecocks just added a grad transfer at the position, Matt Oliveira, a three-year starter from Maryland.

Oliveira tweeted he’ll join the Gamecocks and Will Muschamp retweeted the news. USC had already added a grad transfer from Appalachian State earlier this offseason.

Beyond excited to announce that I will play my final year of eligibility at the University of South Carolina. Thank you to the University of Maryland for the past 4 years. Time to get back to work #SpursUp #SEC @gamecockfb @CoachWMuschamp @CoachHutzler pic.twitter.com/1JKQvuzrsa — Matt Oliveira (@xmattt2506) June 10, 2019

According to his official bio, the 6-foot-1, 211-pound New Jersey product started 36 games for the Terps at long snapper. He was also a three-time academic All-Big Ten honoree.

He did not mention if he would walk on, but most special teamers do.

The roster currently lists Collin Bunch, a Pendleton High School product who had previously just been a student, and Jackson Locklier, a Charleston Southerns transfer. Locklier’s official bio says he won’t be eligible next season, but that was written before the NCAA’s latest rule change.

The team will also add Florida long snapper Matthew Bailey, who tweeted out his commitment on National Signing Day, and Max Durschlag, the former App State snapper.

USC seemingly had a succession plan in place when Ben Asbury finished up his eligibility last season as the starting long snapper and veteran Matthew Smith was set to take over. But Smith left the team following the 2018 season.

Going the transfer route isn’t foreign to the Gamecocks at this position. Asbury transferred from Berry College, first getting brought over by Steve Spurrier’s staff, and then showing Will Muschamp’s staff enough for a spot. He was backup in 2016, started in 2017 and 2018, overcoming a torn ACL his final season.