College Sports Weekend burst of commitments rockets Gamecocks class into 10 best in the country

‘Come be the first, not the next,’ Muschamp tells recruits What Will Muschamp tells the recruits on why they should come play football for South Carolina. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK What Will Muschamp tells the recruits on why they should come play football for South Carolina.

South Carolina’s recruiting class reached a special level on Saturday.

The team had just added its second recruit of the day, Trai Jones, joining three other commits for the weekend with O’Donnell Fortune, Alex Huntley and Makius Scott. Now the Gamecocks have a top-10 recruiting class for 2020.

USC’s group moved up to ninth in the 247 Sports composite rankings. It is sixth in 247’s non-composite rankings and 12th in the Rivals rankings.

The Gamecocks currently have six four-star recruits, led by running back MarShawn Lloyd and quarterback Luke Doty.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

None of the classes ahead of the Gamecocks have more than 11 commitments. USC is just ahead of Ohio State’s talented nine-man group.

The average player rating of 90.2 still ranks outside the top 10, but the Gamecocks are also in on a slew of four-star talents such as Tank Bigsby, Jordan Burch and Myles Murphy.

South Carolina finished 17th the 247 composite rankings in 2019, the highest finish since the 2009 class that included Stephon Gilmore and Alshon Jeffery. The team’s 31-member 2007 class finished seventh overall.

SOUTH CAROLINA CLASS OF 2020 COMMITS

▪ Luke Doty, QB (Myrtle Beach HS, SC)

▪ MarShawn Lloyd, RB (DeMatha Catholic HS, MD)

▪ Da’Qon Stewart, ATH, (North Mecklenburg HS, NC)

▪ Jazston Turnetine, OL (Hutchinson Community College, KS)

▪ Tyshawn Wannamaker OL (Calhoun County HS, SC)

▪ Issiah Walker, OL (Norland HS, Fla.)

▪ Trai Jones, OL (Abbeville HS, SC)

▪ Mike Wyman, WR, (Greensboro Dudley HS, NC)

▪ Mohamed Kaba, LB (Clinton HS, NC)

▪ Alex Huntley, DL (Hammond HS, SC)

▪ Makius Scott, DL (Gainesville HS, GA)

▪ O’Donnell Fortune, DB (Sumter HS, SC)