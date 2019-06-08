College Sports Will Muschamp Camp Saturday notes: Four-stars abound in Columbia

South Carolina football’s Friday Will Muschamp camp was heavy on committed players such as Luke Doty, Mike Wyman, Da’Qon Stewart.

On Saturday, there was a bounty of four-stars in the building, including 2020 running back pledge MarShawn Lloyd, on his official visit, and 2021 commit Lovasea Carroll, who was camping.

A few observations:

▪ A lot of blue chip talent on hand, including Hapeville Charter (Atlanta) recruits Rico Powers (a receiver), Jaquez Smith (a receiver), Zavier Carter (an outside linebacker) and Tennessee pass rusher Reggie Grimes, who is on his visit.

▪ Powers played slot back at his old high school in Savannah, but is now at Hapeville, the Georgia power that produced current Gamecock Kingsley Enagbare and former USC defender Antoine Wilder.

▪ Carter is a tall drink of water, every bit that listed 6-foot-4.

▪ Grimes only appeared late in the morning session, led by a staffer. He’s a top-35 player nationally and USC faces some stiff competition for him.

▪ It’s impressive how built Lloyd is. He isn’t the tallest, but just stout.

▪ At one point, grad assistant Taylor Lamb took aside Texas QB Garrett Nussmeier, whose father won a title running the 2012 Alabama offense, and Byrnes QB Raheim Jeter, for a little extra work. Jeter is in the class of 2023 and doesn’t claim a USC offer, but he’s a big kid for sure.

▪ Lamb played his college ball at Appalachian State and a chunk of their staff was on-hand today. I spotted defensive coordinator Ted Roof and it was reported elsewhere that head coach Eliah Drinkwitz was there as well. Some staff from Savannah State also appeared to be there.

▪ In the late morning, Will Muschamp seemed pretty focused on a few of the offensive linemen. As the player worth through a circuit, he and Eric Wolford moved with the linemen, frequently conferring.

▪ It was kind of cool seeing some of the current players getting into helping run the event. Defensive back Jamyest Williams was helping check people in. Lineman Zacch Pickens got really into showing some campers how to execute one drill. Quarterback Jay Urich was one the whistle for some agility work.

▪ There were reports of Deion and Shedeur Sanders being around early in the camp, but they were not spotted after about 10:30 or so.