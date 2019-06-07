In-state defender commits to South Carolina

‘Come be the first, not the next,’ Muschamp tells recruits What Will Muschamp tells the recruits on why they should come play football for South Carolina. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK What Will Muschamp tells the recruits on why they should come play football for South Carolina.

Class of 2020 cornerback O’Donnell Fortune of Sumter High has committed to the South Carolina football team, he announced Friday via Twitter.

His other offers Syracuse, Kansas UNC Charlotte, Colorado, Elon, Liberty and Central Florida.

Fortune (6-1, 170) camped with the Gamecocks earlier in the day Friday and received an offer. He is South Carolina’s ninth commitment for the class, second on defense and first for the secondary.

Will Muschamp and the Gamecocks had been recruiting O’Donnell for several months and waited until Friday to spring the good news of an offer on him.

“I think he had a pretty good idea,” Sumter High coach Mark Barnes said. “Two months ago if South Carolina had offered I don’t think he would have entertained anybody else. I think deep down inside he wanted to go to South Carolina. I figured when they pulled the triggered he would pull the trigger right back at them.”

Last season he recorded nearly 40 tackles and his coach estimated he had five interceptions. And Barnes said its Fortune’s ability to cover that makes him stand out.

“I think he’s a rare combination for a high school kid with good height and long arms,” Barnes said. “He has played press man, half coverage, quarters, he’s played a lot of coverages. He has great ball skills. Coach Muschamp loves to play man coverage and loves to tackle people and I think O’Donnell can do all those things. He’s got good hip flexibility and he’s able to change directions quickly, and he has long arms. And he is willing to be physical and tackle people. He is good in the run game. He has phenomenal ball skills. He also is a punt return and kick return guy.”

O’Donnell also has played safety in his career but the Gamecocks see him as a cornerback.

SOUTH CAROLINA CLASS OF 2020 COMMITS

▪ Luke Doty, QB (Myrtle Beach HS, SC)

▪ MarShawn Lloyd, RB (DeMatha Catholic HS, MD)

▪ Da’Qon Stewart, ATH, (North Mecklenburg HS, NC)

▪ Jazston Turnetine, OL (Hutchinson Community College, KS)

▪ Tyshawn Wannamaker OL (Calhoun County HS, SC)

▪ Issiah Walker, OL (Norland HS, Fla.)

▪ Mike Wyman, WR, (Greensboro Dudley HS, NC)

▪ Mohamed Kaba, LB (Clinton HS, NC)

▪ O’Donnell Fortune, DB (Sumter HS, SC)