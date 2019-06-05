Gamecocks QB commit jumps 50 spots in one recruiting service ranking

What drew Luke Doty to South Carolina? Myrtle Beach quarterback and South Carolina commit Luke Doty says what drew him to Gamecocks and is job trying to get others to commit to USC. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Myrtle Beach quarterback and South Carolina commit Luke Doty says what drew him to Gamecocks and is job trying to get others to commit to USC.

South Carolina quarterback Luke Doty is still seeing his recruiting profile rise.

The four-star passer saw his rankings take another jump as Rivals released its latest Top 250 on Wednesday.

Doty made a jump of 50 spots to the No. 141 player in the country. He’s the No. 3 player at his position and the fourth-best player in the state.

Doty is now the No. 98 player in the country in the 247 Sports composite rankings.

Other Gamecocks commits who made moves in the Rivals rankings included running back MarShawn Lloyd slipping 10 spots to 34 and wide receiver Michael Wyman dropping 21 spots to No. 195. Target Jordan Burch jumped to No. 3 overall, while Tank Bigsby moved up two spots to 29. and Alex Huntley moved up five spots to 178.

The 6-foot-1, 183-pound dual-threat passer, has been a four-star since before he committed to USC and quarterbacks coach Dan Werner last summer.

Doty had spent his sophomore year splitting time between quarterback and wide receiver, but after taking the starting role, he led Myrtle Beach to a banner season.

The Seahawks went 12-1, culminating in a state title victory against Greer. Doty was in full command of a dynamic offense, hitting 71.6 percent of his passes for 3,037 yards, 36 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also ran for 701 yards and seven scores at 6 yards per carry.

Last weekend at a Shrine Bowl Combine, he ran a 4.56-second 40-yard dash, had a broad jump of 9-foot-6 and benched 185 pounds 15 times.