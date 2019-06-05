Former all-state star, Gamecock underclassman enters transfer portal

Mark Kingston: ‘A lot of impact players coming in’ for USC South Carolina baseball coach Mark Kingston discusses the incoming Gamecocks class of freshmen and JUCO players. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina baseball coach Mark Kingston discusses the incoming Gamecocks class of freshmen and JUCO players.

South Carolina baseball parted ways with yet another player, as redshirt freshman Jordan Holladay entered the transfer portal on Wednesday, a team spokesperson confirmed.

Holladay joins infielder Quinntin Perez, infielder Nick Neville and utility player Jacob English in transferring from the Gamecocks this offseason. Pitcher Logan Chapman decided to transfer midway through the season.

Holladay was a two-time all-South Carolina selection at Sumter High School and an honorable mention for the Perfect Game All-American team.

Coach Mark Kingston said Tuesday at his postseason press conference that several more departures were possible as the Gamecocks welcome a large recruiting class and must find a way to keep its roster at 35 players.

